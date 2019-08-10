New Market wins Region 3C title

Published by editor on Sat, 08/10/2019 - 12:58am

New Market catcher Andy Henkemeyer blocks the plate as St. Patrick's Seth Ambroz runs in to him trying to score during the Region 3C championship game Friday, Aug. 8, in Veseli. Ambroz was out on the play, and New Market defeated St. Patrick 3-1.

Riley Ahern pitched six shutout innings and Andy Henkemeyer had an RBI double int he first inning to lead New Market to a 3-1 win over St. Patrick to claim the Region 3C Championship Friday in Veseli. Phillip Garcia was the losing pitcher, but allowed only three hits and two runs in his stint. St. Patrick's lone run came on a solo home run by Seth Ambroz in the eighth inning. New Market, as region champion, draws a first round bye in the State Class C Tournament. St. Patrick, St. Benedict and Prior Lake, the other three state qualifiers, will play in the first weekend of the state tournament, which begins August 16 in Delano and Maple Lake.
Pairings for the tournament are expected to be announced Sunday evening.
Each of the four regional qualifiers were able to draft other pitchers from the region to play with them at the state tourney. Those drafted were: New Market - Matt Lane (Faribault), Conrad Masberg (Union Hill) and Mike Carpentier (Faribault); St. Patrick - Johnny Krocak (Montgomery), Tyler Milford (Lonsdale) and Matt Parkinson (Veseli); St. Benedict - Nate Sprouls (New Prague), Dan Meger (Union Hill) and Joe Grote (Faribault); Prior Lake - Ted Christian (Montgomery), Zack Sirek (New Prague) and Phil Tisdel (Lonsdale).

