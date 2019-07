New Market qualifies for state; New Prague eliminated

New Market became the first Dakota-Rice-Scott baseball team to qualify for the State Class C Tournament, which begins Friday, Aug. 16, in Delano, Maple Lake and Dassel.

The Muskies defeated Faribault 17-0 in a winner’s bracket game in the Region 3C Tournament Tuesday, July 30. Tyler Bergstrom had a grand slam and Tony Vocca pitched six shutout innings for New Market. The game was played in Veseli.

Meanwhile in a loser’s bracket game in Jordan, St. Benedict spotted New Prague four unearned runs in the third inning, but came back to defeat the Orioles 8-6. The loss ends the Orioles’ season.

Upcoming Region 3C games

Wednesday, July 31

Winner’s bracket game

Prior Lake vs. St. Patrick in Jordan, 7:30 p.m. (winner goes to state)

Loser’s bracket game

Lonsdale at Montgomery, 8 p.m. (loser eliminated)

Friday, Aug. 2

Loser’s bracket games

St. Benedict at Faribault, 7:30 p.m. (winner to state, loser eliminated)

PL/St. Pat loser vs. Lons/Mont winner, site TBD (winner to state, loser eliminated)

Sunday, Aug. 4

Winner’s bracket

PL/St. Pat winner at New Market, 1 p.m.

Loser’s bracket

Winners from Friday’s games, 4 p.m., site TBD Loser is Region 3C No. 4 seed at state