Montgomery, Union Hill win in region play

Published by editor on Thu, 08/02/2018 - 11:57am
By: 
Chuck Kajer

 

The Montgomery Mallards and Union Hill Bulldogs won their Region 3C playoff games Wednesday, Aug. 1, and are each one win away from a state tournament berth. 

The final two spots for the State Class C Tournament from Region 3C will be determined Friday, Aug. 3, with a pair of elimination games. St. Patrick will travel to Montgomery for an 8 p.m. game and New Prague is at Union Hill for a 7:30 p.m. game. 

Montgomery defeated Shakopee 3-2 in an elimination game Wednesday, while Union Hill beat St. Benedict 10-7. 

Friday’s winners will join New Market and Faribault as Region 3C’s representatives in the State Class C Tournament, which runs for three weekends in New Prague, Shakopee and Jordan beginning August 17.

