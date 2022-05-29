Memorial Day to feature Chief Warrant Officer Jensen

Command Chief Warrant Officer Brent Jensen of the Minnesota Army National Guard will be the main speaker on Memorial Day in the New Prague area on Monday, May 30. He will deliver his speech during ceremonies at the new Veterans Memorial along Main Street. It will be among several observations around the area on Memorial Day.

Area ceremonies will include the New Prague Veterans Honor Guard visiting area cemeteries, plus the parade on New Prague’s Main Street will follow its usual route, although it will end at the new Veterans Memorial for the annual program. The day begins with the New Prague Veterans Honor Guard gathering at the Park Ballroom at 8:15 a.m. and departing at 8:45 a.m. for area cemeteries. At each cemetery the Honor Guard will read the names of veterans buried at the cemeteries followed by a 21 gun salute and the playing of Taps. The schedule for cemetery visits are:

9 a.m. - St. Patrick

9:25 a.m. - St. Benedict

9:55 a.m. - Lanesburgh

10:15 a.m. - Union Hill

10:30 a.m. - Czech National

10:45 a.m. - St. Wenceslaus

Also on Memorial Day, St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church will have a 9:45 a.m. Mass at the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery Chapel.

Those participating in the parade will gather at New Prague City Hall with the parade starting around 11 a.m. The parade will head south on Central Avenue NE, turn east onto Main Street and end at the new Veterans Memorial, next to the New Prague Library. The program at the Veterans Memorial will include the New Prague High School marching band playing the national anthem. The invocation will be by American Legion Unit 45 Chaplain Charlene Skluzacek.

The main speaker for the program at the Veterans Memorial, Chief Warrant Officer Five (CW5) Brent Jensen, assumed duties as Command Chief Warrant Officer of the Minnesota Army National Guard on September 9, 2018. As the Command Chief Warrant Officer, he serves as the primary advisor to the Adjutant General and Senior Commanders on all Warrant Officer matters. He is responsible for Life Cycle management, diversity, morale, welfare, discipline, training, professional development, policies and procedures, appointments, assignments, evaluations and promotions of the Minnesota Army National Guard Warrant Officer Cohort.

CW5 Jensen began his military career in 1985 when he enlisted in the Army National Guard as a supply specialist. He graduated Warrant Officer Candidate School at Fort Rucker, AL in 1996. During his service he was deployed to Kuwait in 2009 with Headquarters & Headquarters Battery 1st Battalion 151st Field Artillery as the battalion property book officer.

CW5 Jensen has completed the Warrant Officer Basic and Advance Courses, the Warrant Officer Staff Course and Warrant Officer Senior Service Education Course. Jensen also earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Education from Minnesota State University - Mankato and a Master of Science degree in Emergency Management from Saint Leo University.

There will be a reading of a list of deceased veterans buried in the area and overseas by New Prague American Legion Post 45 Chaplain George Tupy and the VFW’s Nick Slavik. The Veterans Honor Guard and Rifle Unit will do a volley and there will be the playing of Taps.