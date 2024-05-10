Man killed in head-on crash Thursday

A Shoreview man, a passenger in a 2011 Hyundai, was killed Thursday afternoon, May 9, in a crash on Le Sueur County Road 3, just north of its intersection with County Road 29 in Lanesburgh Township.

The crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. It occurred when a 2011 Hyundai sedan, driven by Kyle Wayne Peterson, 35, of Bethel, was traveling north on County Road 3, crossed over the centerline and collided, head-on with a 2022 Ford Pickup truck traveling south on County Road 3 driven by Adam Lane Wacholz, 30, of New Richland, according to a press release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. Ronald Alan Otterstrom, 72, of Shoreview, a passenger in the 2011 Hyundai Sedan, was critically injured in the crash. Otterstrom was treated at the scene and then transported to the hospital in New Prague where he was pronounced deceased.

Adam Wacholz, and a passenger in his truck, Whitney Marie Wacholz, 31, also of New Richland, were treated at the scene and transported to the hospital in New Prague with non-life threatening injuries. Kyle Peterson was treated at the scene and transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.