Mallards, Mudcats advance to regions

Published by editor on Fri, 07/26/2019 - 3:40pm

Will Forberg allowed just one run and three hits in eight-plus innings as Veseli defeated Lonsdale 5-1.

Prior Lake and Montgomery won spots in the Region 3C playoffs with two-game sweeps in their best-of-three DRS playoff series, while two other series are headed to a game 3 Friday, July 26.
The Prior Lake Mudcats defeated Webster 9-3 Thursday in Elko to win their series 2-0. Cole Bjorge and Lucas Pumper both homered for the Mudcats.
Montgomery traveled to Shakopee and claimed a 7-0 win. Rob Marshall had six strikeout and allowed three hits for the complete game win, Mike Flicek had four hits and Eric Iverson had a two-run home run.
Union Hill jumped to a 9-3 lead, with Nate Berg belting a grand slam and a three-run homer in the first three innings, but St. Benedict answered with 22 unanswered runs in a 25-9 throttling of the Bulldogs. That ties the series at 1-1. The teams will meet Friday night, July 26, in Union Hill (with St. Benedict as the home team).
Veseli’s Will Forberg allowed just three hits in eight-plus innings as the Warriors evened their series at 1-1 with a 5-1 win over Lonsdale. Drew Picka had three hits and two RBIs and Tyler Busch had a two-run single for the Warriors. The teams will play again Friday in Lonsdale.

Prior Lake will travel to New Prague at 1 p.m. and Montgomery will be at Faribault at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the first round of the Region 3C double elimination playoffs. St. Patrick and New Market will host the other two games, with opponents to be determined.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Hatlevig is Kolacky Queen
Fri, 07/26/2019 - 9:58pm
Francis Schoenbauer, 89
Fri, 07/26/2019 - 5:11pm
Mallards, Mudcats advance to regions
Fri, 07/26/2019 - 3:40pm
Kolacky Days is this weekend!!
Fri, 07/26/2019 - 9:27am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.