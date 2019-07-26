Mallards, Mudcats advance to regions

Prior Lake and Montgomery won spots in the Region 3C playoffs with two-game sweeps in their best-of-three DRS playoff series, while two other series are headed to a game 3 Friday, July 26.

The Prior Lake Mudcats defeated Webster 9-3 Thursday in Elko to win their series 2-0. Cole Bjorge and Lucas Pumper both homered for the Mudcats.

Montgomery traveled to Shakopee and claimed a 7-0 win. Rob Marshall had six strikeout and allowed three hits for the complete game win, Mike Flicek had four hits and Eric Iverson had a two-run home run.

Union Hill jumped to a 9-3 lead, with Nate Berg belting a grand slam and a three-run homer in the first three innings, but St. Benedict answered with 22 unanswered runs in a 25-9 throttling of the Bulldogs. That ties the series at 1-1. The teams will meet Friday night, July 26, in Union Hill (with St. Benedict as the home team).

Veseli’s Will Forberg allowed just three hits in eight-plus innings as the Warriors evened their series at 1-1 with a 5-1 win over Lonsdale. Drew Picka had three hits and two RBIs and Tyler Busch had a two-run single for the Warriors. The teams will play again Friday in Lonsdale.

Prior Lake will travel to New Prague at 1 p.m. and Montgomery will be at Faribault at 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the first round of the Region 3C double elimination playoffs. St. Patrick and New Market will host the other two games, with opponents to be determined.