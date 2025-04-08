Lonsdale welcomes in new authentic Mexican-American restaurant

Two immigrants, who have been in Minnesota for many years, opened Taqueria at 140 North Main Street in Lonsdale on Sunday, March 30.

“I just love little towns,” said co-owner Ma Guadalupe Rangel. Her counterpart, co-owner, Ana Ortiz Pano, said, “We really love this town. It’s so welcoming. People say ‘Hi!’”

Rangel moved to Minnesota about 30 years ago from Mexico where she started working at Olive Garden in the Twin Cities, first doing prep cooking and then working her way up to being the kitchen manager. After her eight years there she decided to open a business for herself.

She opened a Mexican restaurant in St. Paul, which she has since sold. After opening the restaurant, she opened Cinco de Mayo Mercado in Minneapolis. It is a market, bakery and deli in one location that she has owned and operated for 17 years now.

Ortiz Pano came from Bolivia 25 years ago with her family and opened up a restaurant in Northfield — Servicios Latinos Menas. She later bought the business and now is the sole owner. She also works part-time as a nurse.

Ortiz Pano is married with two children and lives in Northfield. Rangel is married with four children and currently lives in Bloomington. Both showed a lot of excitement for the community and expressed the possibility of moving there if things go well.

The restaurant occupies the space that was last known as Scattercat Deli, which closed. It offers both Mexican and American food choices in a simple but good variety. Items include such things as burgers, salads, wings, strawberries and cream, coffee and soda, to elote, fajitas, tacos, enchiladas, rice pudding, chocoflan and horchata.

“We know some people and children don’t like Mexican food, so that is why we have half American. Plus, we have kids items too,” said Rangel. “Our most popular item will be quesadilla — carne asada.”

Taqueria is a going to be a mostly family run business. They seem invested into the community to provide them with authentic Mexican food that they may not have, according to Rangel.

For the ribbon cutting on Sunday morning, family and friends were there in abundance and a restaurant-filling number of community members showed up to sample some free chips with homemade guacamole as well as try some of the dishes. Members of chamber of commerce, the City of Lonsdale, and the Lonsdale Ambassadors were on hand as well to support the new business.

The co-owners paid to have a very talented professional mariachi band perform for the first guests of the restaurant, which was met with applause.

Ortiz Pano said in response to the crowd of people showing up, “Thanks to everyone.”

