Lonsdale Chamber announces Business of the Year
Jenni Wickman of Generation Building Center, left, was named Business of the Year by the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 26. Shanna Gutzke-Kupp, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, right, presents Wickman with a plaque. Wickman operates the business with her husband Tom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce held a Dinner Drive-Thru on January 26. For more see the Thursday, Feb. 4, print issues of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)