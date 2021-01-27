Lonsdale Chamber announces Business of the Year

Published by editor on Wed, 01/27/2021 - 12:07pm

Jenni Wickman of Generation Building Center, left, was named Business of the Year by the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 26. Shanna Gutzke-Kupp, Executive Director of the Chamber of Commerce, right, presents Wickman with a plaque. Wickman operates the business with her husband Tom. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the Lonsdale Chamber of Commerce held a Dinner Drive-Thru on January 26. For more see the Thursday, Feb. 4, print issues of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

