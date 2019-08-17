Irish shut out at state

The St. Patrick Irish dropped its first round game at the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Class C Tournament, losing 4-0 to the Cold Spring Rockies Friday, Aug. 16, at Delano.

St. Patrick managed just two hits, by Matt Ambroz and Seth Ambroz, and couldn’t put anything together against Cold Spring’s Ryan Hennen. Hennen struck out 10 and hit one batter. Another batter reached on an error.

The Irish had their best opportunity in the bottom of the fourth, with runners on first and second and one out. However a strike out and a runner caught stealing third ended the threat.

Nick Spitt started and went 4-2/3 innings. He got out of a bases-loaded, nobody out jam in the fourth, striking out two batters and getting the third on a grounder to short. However, he gave up two runs in the fifth and gave way to draftee John Krocak from Montgomery, who allowed two runs in 2-1/3 innings. Zach Seurer pitched the final two innings.

Two other Dakota-Rice-Scott teams play this weekend. The Prior Lake Mudcats are scheduled to face Foley at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Maple Lake, and the St. Benedict Saints take on Waterville at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Delano. Winners advance to the second weekend. The fourth DRS qualifier, the New Market Muskies, earned a first round bye and will face either Carver or Luverne on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 4:30 p.m. in Maple Lake.