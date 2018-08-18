Irish rally in 9th to win

Derrick Isaacson's two-run single in the top of the ninth inning gave St. Patrick a 4-3 win over Lamberton in the first round of the State Class C Baseball tournament in New Prague Saturday, Oct. 18.

Up to that point it had been a frustrating game for the Irish, who had given up one run on an error in the fourth inning, had a would-be home run called foul and had a runner picked off second base earlier in the game.

They finally got their offense going in the top of the eighth inning. Pinch hitter Dom DeLuca opened with base hit. Isaacson reentered the game and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. Nick Spitt singled to score Isaacson. Spitt stole second, then Kyle Rhodus drove him in with a base hit.

However the Longsox got those two runs back in the bottom of the eighth. An error and an intentioal walk put two runners on base, and both came home on a base hit by Tyler Reiner, giving Lamberton a 3-2 lead going into the ninth.

Matt Ambroz led off withe a base hit, with Kevin Pexa going in to run for him. Jack Friedges walked and both runners moved ahead on a wild pitch, settin gup Isaacoson’s two-out winner.

Josh Simon pitched eight innings, allowing three runs on five hits and got the win. Zach Seurer came on and got the first two outs before giving up a two-out double, but he got the final batte to ground to short and earned the save.

Seth Ambroz and Spitt both had two hits for the Irish.

St. Patrick will play Red Wing in the second round of the tournament at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at Shakopee.

Complete tournament results

Class C

Friday - Aug. 17

at Shakopee

Young America 5, Foley 2

at New Prague

New Prague 7, Ortonville 2

Saturday, Aug. 18

at Shakopee

Lake City 2, Delano 0

Jackson 3, Lake Henry 2

Belle Plaine 12, Crookston 2

Sartell 5, Carver 1

at New Prague

Buckman 5, Waconia 1

New London Spicer 4, Howard Lake 1

Fort Ripley 4, Pelican Rapids 2

St. Patrick 4, Lamberton 3

Class B

Saturday, Aug. 18

at Jordan

Forest Lake 19, Hibbing 1

Dundas 6, Blaine 1

Chanhassen 12, Elko 3

Northfield 9, Champlin 1

Games Sunday, Aug. 19

Class C

at Shakopee

noon - Waterville vs. Lastrup

2:30 p.m. Maple Lake vs. Windom

5 p.m. - Faribault vs. Stewartville Racine

bnoon - Elrosa vs. Sleepy Eye

2:30 p.m. - Bluffton vs. Luxemburg

5 p.m. - Raymond vs. Princeton

Class B

at Jordan

11 a.m. - Sauk Rapids vs Coon Rapids

1:30 p.m. - Miesville vs. Victoria

5 p.m. - Chaska vs. Moorhead