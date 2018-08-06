Irish, Orioles clinch state berths

The St. Patrick Irish and New Prague Orioles earned the final two state tournament berths in the Region 3C baseball tournament over the weekend.

Both state-clinching games were scheduled for Friday, Aug. 3. St. Patrick was at Montgomery in a game that was twice delayed by rain. After waiting out the storms, the Irish finally prevailed 10-5 over the Mallards. New Prague played at Union Hill in the other contest, and that game also was interrupted by rain. It was suspended and was supposed to be resumed Saturday afternoon, but field conditions forced a second day’s delay. In the end, New Prague defeated the host Bulldogs 4-1.

In the winner’s bracket on Sunday, Aug. 5, New Market defeated Faribault 8-1, giving the Muskies the inside track on the No. 1 seed from the region and a first-round bye in the state tournament.

New Prague and St. Patrick will play at 8 p.m Monday, Aug. 6, at Veseli. The loser will be the No. 4 seed at state from the region. The winner will play at Faribault at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The loser of that game is the No. 3 seed, while the winner will play New Market at 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 10, for the championship of the double-elimination tournament. If New Market loses on Friday, a final game would be played Sunday, Aug. 12, at 1 p.m.