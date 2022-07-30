Honoring a Civil War veteran

Published by editor on Sat, 07/30/2022 - 2:29pm

Members of the First and Third Minnesota reenactors participate in the Saturday, July 30, ceremony to honor Civil War veteran Corporal Hercules LaChapelle at the St. Louis French Catholic Cemetery, south of New Prague. As part of the ceremony a headstone was unveiled for Corporal LaChapelle. Attending the ceremony were descendants of Corporal LaChapelle. The ceremony also honored Corporal LaChapelle’s Native American heritage. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

