Highway 19, between Henderson and 169, closed

Published by editor on Wed, 06/19/2024 - 12:53pm

From the Minnesota Department of Transportation

Highway 19 east of Henderson to Highway 169 closed at 12 p.m. today, June 19, due to flooding from the Minnesota River.

Traffic is detoured to Highway 19 west of Henderson, Sibley County Road 17 (391st Avenue), Sibley County Road 8 (336th Street), and Highway 169.

Motorists should monitor www.511mn.org for current road and detour information.

Other crossings closed
June 19, 2024: 1 p.m.: Scott County Road 9/Carver County Road 11/Jordan River Crossing (Jordan/Sand Creek Township) will close Thursday, June 20, 9 a.m., because of flooding.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Kolacky court gets a lesson in "Kween" history
Wed, 06/19/2024 - 6:35pm
FFA Alumni pull not all smoke and mirrors
Wed, 06/19/2024 - 6:26pm
Public Notices - New Prague Times 6-20-24
Wed, 06/19/2024 - 1:34pm
Public Notices - Montgomery Messenger 6-20-24
Wed, 06/19/2024 - 1:33pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.