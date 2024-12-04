Highway 169 will be shut down south of Jordan overnight

Published by editor on Wed, 12/04/2024 - 5:48pm

Traffic will be detoured off of Highway 169 south of Jordan Dec. 5 and 6, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. because of bridge construction. (Map courtesy Scott County)

Overnight Closure Alert: Highway 169 South of Jordan Dec. 5, 6
Highway 169 in one direction closes overnight (10 p.m. to 5 a.m.) from Park Blvd to Highway 282 / Scott County Road 9 on Dec. 5 and 6. Northbound Highway 169 will be closed 12/5; Southbound Highway 169 will be closed 12/6. See Detour Map for temporary alternate routes.

One direction of Highway 169 will be closed overnight on 12/5 and 12/6 (10pm to 5am) between Park Blvd and Highway 282 / County Road 9. Northbound Highway 169 will be closed on Dec. 5. Southbound Highway 169 will be closed on Dec. 6. At the intersection of County Road 59 / Delaware Ave, the contractor will be installing bridge beams overnight across the travel lanes as part of the interchange construction project.

Please use caution while driving in the work zone.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Gertrude A. "Gertie" Chlan, 88
Thu, 12/05/2024 - 2:44pm
Montgomery Torchlight parade, tonight Thurs. Dec. 5
Thu, 12/05/2024 - 1:37pm
Highway 169 will be shut down south of Jordan overnight
Wed, 12/04/2024 - 5:48pm
Ronald M. Ruhland, 87
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 11:31am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.