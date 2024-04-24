Highway 169 Jordan-Shakopee improvement project begins May 1

Crews will begin work on the Highway 169 Jordan-Shakopee improvement project at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Workers will reduce Highway 169 to one northbound and one southbound lane between Highway 21 in Jordan and Highway 41 in Jackson Township through mid-August. Lane closures will not be allowed weekends beginning Aug. 9.

Also starting May 1, through late-June, drivers will be limited to right-in, right-out access to Highway 69 in the project area, except at these intersections:

• 173rd Street (J-turns for cars only)

• 166th Street

• Bluff Drive

• Highway 41 interchange

Use turnarounds at intersections where available.

Through Aug. 30, crews will repave and repair Highway 169 between Highway 21 in Jordan and Marystown Road in Shakopee. They will also build new medians and J-turns to eliminate left turns onto Highway 169. These improvements will remove high-risk movements and improve safety.

For more information or to sign up for email updates, visit: mndot.gov/metro/projects/hwy169jordan-shakopee/.

Information about an adjacent Bluff Drive overpass project, led by Scott County, can be found at www.scottcountymn.gov/2013/TH-169-Bluff-Drive-Jordan-Ave-Overpass.

The Minnesota Department Transportation said all construction activities and traffic impacts are weather dependent and subject to change.