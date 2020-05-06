Helping raise spirits

Published by editor on Wed, 05/06/2020 - 2:22pm

Lonsdale residents had a parade to help lift their spirits the evening of Tuesday, May 5. Vehicles from the Lonsdale Police Department, Lonsdale Fire Department, Rice County Sheriff’s Office and an assortment of Rice County departments made their way through Lonsdale neighborhoods for about an hour. Area residents came out to wave and watch as the vehicles passed by. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Busy first day at the Farmer’s Market
Sat, 05/09/2020 - 11:31am
Male Triple A award winner
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:13pm
Female Triple A Award winner
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:12pm
New Prague Girls Fastpitch
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 11:56am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.