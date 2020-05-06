Helping raise spirits

Lonsdale residents had a parade to help lift their spirits the evening of Tuesday, May 5. Vehicles from the Lonsdale Police Department, Lonsdale Fire Department, Rice County Sheriff’s Office and an assortment of Rice County departments made their way through Lonsdale neighborhoods for about an hour. Area residents came out to wave and watch as the vehicles passed by. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)