A grand day in Lonsdale

Published by editor on Sat, 08/10/2019 - 4:22pm

Lonsdale Community Days Grand Marshals Charlotte, left, and Joe Kodada, life-long residents of the town wave to the crowd at the beginning of the Grand Parade on Saturday, Aug. 10. The rain quit just in time for the parade, which had 55 units registered. The Grand Parade made its way down Main Street featuring an array of groups from Lonsdale and surrounding communities. Rain didn't keep people away from the annual festival, which continues through the day with a Car Cruise, Steele Domain Wrestling and an evening performance by Chris Hawkey. For more on Lonsdale Community Days see upcoming print issues of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

