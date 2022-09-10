Gathering for a cause

A crowd was gathering at Giesenbrau Bier Co. in New Prague the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 10, for the Fifth annual Hops for Hope ALS fundraiser. There was a silent auction at the local brewery, which was also being held online. A DJ was providing music all day for the fundraiser, which was being held until 8 p.m. Food trucks were also present providing snacks and meals. ALS is a disease that currently doesn’t have a cure, but several families from New Prague, Jordan, Belle Plaine, Henderson, and Prior Lake have been joining forces to raise funds to help find more treatments, and ultimately a cure, for the disease. (Patrick Fisher Photo)