Fun until the cows run home

John Krocak of Montgomery, center, races for home plate during a costumed obstacle course at the third annual Home Run Derby the evening of Saturday, June 15, at Union Hill. The event was a fundraiser for Aurora Jesperson, daughter of Nate and Sarah Jesperson of Elko New Market. Despite the rain, many people showed up for the fun filled event. In the background, from left, are Ted Nytes, owner of Nytes Cabinets and Home Town Bats, sponsor of the Home Run Derby, Michael McCrady of St. Peter in the lion costume, Alex Harms of Elko New Market in the chicken costume and Brian Wagner of Webster in the Angry Bird costume. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)