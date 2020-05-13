Fly over honors frontline workers

Two planes make their way over Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. Aircraft from the 148th Fighter Wing, 133rd Airlift Wing and 934th Airlift Wing were flying over locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan to honor frontline workers in the COVID-19 response. While staff from Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague gathered on the roof, more than 70 area residents were in the parking lot and the general vicinity to watch the fly over greeting the two planes with cheers and applause. Fore more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)