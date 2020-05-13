Fly over honors frontline workers

Published by editor on Wed, 05/13/2020 - 1:05pm

Two planes make their way over Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13. Aircraft from the 148th Fighter Wing, 133rd Airlift Wing and 934th Airlift Wing were flying over locations in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan to honor frontline workers in the COVID-19 response. While staff from Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague gathered on the roof, more than 70 area residents were in the parking lot and the general vicinity to watch the fly over greeting the two planes with cheers and applause. Fore more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times and Montgomery Messenger. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Bonnie Marie Smith, 54
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 10:41am
DVS Exam Stations Reopen; Changes in Place
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 10:38am
Alice Salsman, 92
Mon, 05/18/2020 - 9:06am
Donald M. Entinger, 87
Sat, 05/16/2020 - 8:23pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.