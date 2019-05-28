Flooding closes river crossings near Henderson, Jordan

Highway 93 from Highway 169 to Henderson closed at 8 p.m. on Monday, May 27, due to flooding of the Rush River, and Highway 19 between Henderson and Highway 169 closed today, Tuesday, May 28, due to flooding of the Minnesota River.

This is the fourth time that Highway 93 closed this spring from flooding and the second time Highway 19 east of Henderson closed due to flooding.

MnDOT crews will continue to monitor area highways, bridges and bluffs to ensure motorists safety.

In addition, Scott County announced that the river crossing at Scott County Road 9/Carver County Road 11 north of Jordan closed at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Check www.511mn.org before traveling for information on road conditions, closures and detour routes. For additional updates, ‘like’ MnDOT at www.facebook.com/mndot, and follow @mndotnews on Twitter.