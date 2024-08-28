Fitterer is “lifesaver” in Lonsdale car fire: Life Scout pulls co-worker from car to save his life

It started as a fairly typical afternoon at Rail 19 Bar and Grill in Lonsdale on Monday, Aug. 12. Grant Fitterer, 17, and Jackson Pollock, 25, were busy attending to the grill, both cooks at the restaurant, about an hour into their shift.

Fitterer said that Pollack stated he hadn’t been feeling well and went outside. A little while later, Fitterer said he smelled something. “It was a gross burning smell, and our dishwasher said she smelled it too,” said Fitterer. “After I was done cooking an order, I checked around and found nothing. So, I went outside to see if there was something, maybe a fire nearby or something, and I saw his (Pollack’s) car with smoke coming out from underneath and him laid out over the center console.”

There were no flames on the vehicle at that time, but the vehicle was running and revved high, according to Fitterer. “I rushed to open the doors to let the smoke out and shut the car off right away, thankfully it was unlocked,” he said. “Jackson wasn’t breathing and I saw that smoke was coming from the center of the car.”

Fitterer ran inside to tell his manager on duty, Matt Bussert. “Grant came inside and said, ‘Matt, I need you outside now!’ and he ran back outside.” Bussert said he ran outside to see Pollock in his car with his foot on the gas. “I went to see if he was responsive, and he wasn’t so I went in to call 911.”

Meanwhile, Fitterer said he was looking for the source of the smoke in the back seat. “I thought it might be a lithium battery or something,” said Fitterer. His manager came back out and, while Fitterer was searching for the source, flames started to come out of the rear wheel area of the vehicle. Fitterer’s hair on his arm and head were burnt and singed.

Fitterer then proceeded to pull his co-worker out of the driver’s seat of the vehicle and carried him around the corner of the building to have a barrier between them and the car.

“I ran and grabbed a water extinguisher, and that did nothing,” said Bussert. “The police came, and I went to grab the keys for the vehicle next to it to move it. About a minute later, the car did a little explosion and then was fully engulfed in flames.”

Lonsdale Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the flames. Lonsdale Fire Chief Joe Pumper says, “The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, the suspected cause is overheating of the vehicles exhaust system. It appears the catalytic converter had melted through the heat shielding, exposing the underside of the car to extremely high temperatures radiating from that point through the body of the vehicle into the combustible material within the vehicles interior.” Pumper continued, “Grant is a true hero, he risked his own life to save the life of a fellow coworker. The community is lucky to have someone like Grant…without his quick actions more than a vehicle could have been lost that day.”

Fitterer has achieved becoming a Life Scout, the second-highest rank as a Boy Scout, and says he is trying to obtain the highest level as a Boy Scout, achieving Eagle Scout. Fitterer said, “There was no thinking involved. I immediately rushed in, there was no thinking ahead.”

Fitterer’s parents, Tri-City United High School Principal Alan Fitterer and wife Cheryl, are both very proud of their son. “It’s truly amazing. Very few people can share that they have saved someone else’s life. People freeze up in situations like that. Many people just pull their phone out and film the car fire. He took action, great action. He’s been a scout since kindergarten and, in scouts, you learn and take action. You just learn that, and it becomes a part of who you are,” said Alan Fitterer.

Cheryl Fitterer got a call from Grant’s work the day of the fire from his manager. Bussert told her, “Your son is 17 and he saved a life today.” Grant Fitterer then took the phone and mom asked if he was okay. Grant Fitterer said, “Mom, I’m fine.” She asked again. He said, “Mom. I’m fine. Can I go back to work now?”

Grant Fitterer went back to work and finished his shift that day, but not before a quick shave of his head in the restroom, as he didn’t want to have his hair singed look a distraction at work. He said it didn’t really hit him, what he had done, until he got home after work that evening.

“Everyone keeps telling me I am a hero but I feel like that is reserved for other people,” said Grant Fitterer. “I prefer lifesaver.”

Scott Pelava, Fitterer’s former scoutmaster, said that he is in the process of nominating Fitterer for the Boy Scouts’s Heroism Award. “I don’t even know what to say about that. It’s a massive award in the scouts. You can’t choose to do this. An Eagle Scout you can put your mind to it to get there. This you have to be put in a situation and do the right thing in the situation,” said Fitterer.

Fitterer says that Pollock was not conscious until the ambulance attended to him, providing high concentrated oxygen. Pollock was released to his sister at the scene.

Pollock had a medical incident that caused the situation, according to Bussert. Fitterer said that Pollock told him that he had a seizure that morning. Bussert said he was unaware that Pollock had a seizure.

Bussert said that Pollock is fine but they are waiting for the doctors to clear him for work before he can return.

No exterior damage to the building occurred, and the vehicle was towed by Lonsdale Auto Works. Pollock has been reached out to for comment but has not returned any communication.

