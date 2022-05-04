Firefighters respond to shed fire

Update

On May 4, at 11:44 a.m., Scott County 911 Dispatch was notified of a barn on fire along 280th Street (Highway 13/19, east of New Prague) in Cedar Lake Township.

Police and fire were dispatched to the address and found a large steel shed and single-family home on fire. Fire personnel immediately began fire suppression efforts and were ultimately able to extinguish both fires. However, damage to the home and shed was substantial.

Deputies notified the homeowner who arrived on-scene shortly thereafter. The homeowner advised that the shed was used for hay storage and both the home and shed were otherwise unoccupied. There were no injuries to anybody on-scene as a result of this fire.

During this time, a 59-year-old Belle Plaine man was located on the property, arrested, and will be booked into the Scott County Jail for probable cause of arson, criminal damage to property, theft, and possession of stolen property.

“We are thankful that there were no injuries in this incident,” said Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen. “I anticipate that people will have questions about this incident and many of these questions will be addressed in the County Attorney’s charging documents, if and when they are filed.”

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, State Fire Marshal’s Office, and New Prague Police Department are investigating this matter and no further details will be released at this time.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and New Prague Fire Department were assisted by Elko New Market Fire Department, Mdewakanton Public Safety, Minnesota State Patrol, New Prague Police Department, Prior Lake Fire Department, and North Memorial Health Ambulance.

