Fire departments battle blaze in Heidelberg

The New Prague Fire Department was called to a fire in pole shed/garage in Heidelberg, southwest of New Prague, at 3:49 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. The structure, belonging to the Crystal and Kevin Zvanovec family, was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. About three vehicles and tools were lost in the fire. A nearby ice fishing house also caught on fire. None of the family was injured. A cause of the fire was unknown.

The New Prague Fire Department called in the Montgomery Fire Department and the Belle Plaine Fire Department for mutual aid in providing water and manpower. Deputies from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office were also on site. For more, see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)