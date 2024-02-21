Fire department deals with smoke fire

The New Prague Fire Department dealt with a fire along Main Street that was more smoke. In a preliminary report around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, firefighters responded to a report of a fire at an apartment at 112 Main Street E.

New Prague Police Chief Tim Applen said the residents were cleared of that apartment and another one. One person was taken to the hospital to be checked for possible injuries from smoke inhalation, said Applen. The cause and the exact location of the fire have yet to be determined and there was likely smoke and water damage, Applen said. Also affected were the businesses of Sue’s Quilt Shop and Starlight Productions.

The Montgomery, Jordan and Belle Plaine fire departments provided aid. Also on scene was the New Prague Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance.

