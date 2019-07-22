DRS playoff matchups set

New Market, St. Patrick, New Prague and Faribault earned the top four seeds for the Region 3C playoffs and byes into the tournament, as the Dakota-Rice-Scott League finished play Sunday, July 21.

New Market and St. Patrick and already clinched the top two spots. The Irish defeated the Muskies at St. Patrick on Sunday. New Prague defeated both Prior Lake and Shakopee on the season’s final day, giving the Orioles a 14-9 season record to clinch the third spot.

Faribault, which was idle on Sunday, finished at 13-10, tied with both Montgomery and Prior Lake, and earned to No. 4 seed via tie-breakers.

Four best-of-three DRS playoff series are scheduled for Tuesday, July 23, Thursday, July 25 and, if necessary, Friday, July 26. The schedule:

Tuesday, July 23

Shakopee at Montgomery, 8 p.m.

Webster at Prior Lake, 7:30 p.m.

Union Hill vs. St. Benedict at Jordan, 7:30 p.m.

Veseli at Lonsdale, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 25

Montgomery at Shakopee, 7:30 p.m.

Prior Lake vs. Webster at Elko, 7:30 p.m.

St. Benedict at Union Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Lonsdale at Veseli, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, July 26 (if necessary)

Shakopee vs. Montgomery (site and time TBD)

Webster at Prior Lake, 78:30 p.m.

Union Hill vs. St. Benedict at Union Hill, 8 p.m. (SB home game)

Veseli at Lonsdale, 7:30 p.m.

Series winners will be visiting teams on Sunday, July 28, in the Region 3C playoffs, with pairings to be determined based on which teams win their series. Games will be played at 1 p.m in New Market and New Prague and 4 p.m .at Faribault and St. Patrick.