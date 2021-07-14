Detour at Main St. and Highway 21 intersection

Beginning at 4 a.m. on Thursday, July 15, the intersection of Main Street and Highway 21, on the west side of New Prague, is scheduled to be closed for one day for mill and overlay work. The work will begin at the intersection and go west on Highway 19 to the intersection with Fifth Avenue NW/SW. There will be several detours around the closed intersection. Northbound vehicles on Highway 21 can take the turnoff right before the intersection to get onto Main Street. Drivers can then go north on Second Avenue NW, then west onto Second Street NW and reconnect to Highway 21. Southbound traffic on Highway 21 can go east on Second Street NW, then south on Second Avenue NW/SW, west on Fifth Street SW and then reconnect to Highway 21. Vehicles eastbound on Highway 19 can go north on 11th Avenue NW, then east on Sixth Street NW and connect to Seventh Street NW. Westbound traffic can take Seventh Street NW and connect to Sixth Street NW, then go south on 11th Avenue NW and then turn west onto Highway 19. More information and detour maps can be found at www.mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy19newprague. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) the work schedule could be adjusted based on weather conditions.