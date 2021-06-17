Czech Deputy Consul General visits New Prague

Published by editor on Thu, 06/17/2021 - 12:46pm

From left, New Prague Mayor Duane Jirik, Czech Heritage Club members Vi Chromy, George Mikiska, Jan Kubista, Deputy Consul General of the Czech Republic in Chicago, Marit Lee Kucera, Honorary Consul of the Czech Republic, Czech Heritage Club members Jim Simon and Fred Simon stand in front of the Brana on New Prague’s east side the morning of Thursday, June 17. Kubista was visiting New Prague and Montgomery with stops at historic sites. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

