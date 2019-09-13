Chart set to ship three tanks

Chart Industries in New Prague will be shipping three 172,000-gallon tanks from its New Prague plant to a Minnesota River port in Savage over the next few days.

The first tank, which is 168 feet long, 17 feet wide and 18 feet tall, will leave the New Prague facility sometime Friday evening, Sept. 13. The tanks, which weigh 395,000 pounds empty, will head south on Highway 21 to Main Street, then go east on Main Street/Highway 19 through downtown New Prague and continue on to Highway 13, then head north on Highway 13 toward Savage.

Access to roads affected during this time will be restricted and State Patrol vehicles and several pilot cars will accompany the tanks.

According to Chart, the second tank will be shipped on Saturday and the third on Monday, weather permitting. Once loaded on barges on the Minnesota River, the tanks will travel downstream to the Mississippi river, then south to the Gulf of Mexico. They will be loaded onto ships and then go to Florida, where they will be used by a private space travel company.