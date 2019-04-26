Arbor Day giveaway

Published by editor on Fri, 04/26/2019 - 4:22pm
By: 
Lisa Ingebrand

Dozens of people lined up to get free tree seedlings at the Lonsdale Feed Mill on Arbor Day, April 26.

In celebration of Arbor Day, Rice County Master Gardeners gave away free tree seedlings from the Minnesota DNR at the Lonsdale Feed Mill on Friday, April 26 from 3:30 p.m. until gone.

