Arbor Day giveaway
By:
Lisa Ingebrand
In celebration of Arbor Day, Rice County Master Gardeners gave away free tree seedlings from the Minnesota DNR at the Lonsdale Feed Mill on Friday, April 26 from 3:30 p.m. until gone.
