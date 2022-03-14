Allegations of racial taunts not substantiated

An independent investigation into allegations of racial taunts at a February 15 New Prague High School girls basketball game has been completed. The firm Rupp, Anderson, Squires, Waldspurger, Mace P.A. did the investigation of whether adult and student fans made loud monkey noises at a home game against Robbinsdale Cooper.

New Prague Superintendent Tim Dittberner released an email stating the investigation concluded the following:

• The allegation that New Prague adult and student fans were making loud monkey noises directed at the opposing team could not be substantiated.

• While a repeated, low-pitched noise is audible for approximately 10 seconds on the video of the game, what that noise is could not be determined. In addition, the identity of the individual who made the noise could not be determined, although the noise appears to be made by only one individual.

• The allegation that a New Prague fan yelled out “monkey” while a player from the opposing team was shooting a free throw was not substantiated. The word yelled out during this particular free throw was “Nike”, the name of the play, called by the coach, that the New Prague team was supposed to run following the free throw.

• Approximately 20 individuals who were present during the game were interviewed as part of the investigation, including New Prague School District students, district parents, and district employees, and no one reported hearing monkey noises. One individual from the Robbinsdale School District was also interviewed.

• On the night of the game, no one, including coaches, fans, and players from the opposing team and the game officials, reported hearing monkey noises to the district. The district only learned of the allegation through a social media post made after the game had ended.

Dittberner stated in the email, “The findings of this investigation neither negate the lived experiences of Robbinsdale-Cooper student-athletes and staff, nor does it absolve New Prague Area Schools of its responsibility to create a culture that does not tolerate inappropriate behavior. We regret any harm caused to Robbinsdale-Cooper students, families, and communities.” “As I have stated previously, the findings of this investigation do not take away from the other incidents that have happened at the high school. Derogatory comments, including racial slurs, and racist conduct are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

