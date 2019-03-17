Adapted Trojans place 3rd at state

Published by editor on Sun, 03/17/2019 - 12:29am

The New Prague Trojan adapted floor hockey team lost its semifinal game at the State Tournament Saturday, falling to eventual champion St. Cloud 12-1, but bounced back with a 9-1 win over Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville to claim third place. The team, which includes players from New Prague, Tri-City United, Le Sueur-Henderson, Belle Plaine and Jordan schools, ended its season with a 13-1 record. The Trojans' Blake Perry and Garret Gagner were named to the all-tournament team. Read more in the print edition.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Adapted Trojans place 3rd at state
Sun, 03/17/2019 - 12:29am
Magic under the ‘Big Top’
Sat, 03/16/2019 - 6:35pm
Le Center gets its green on
Sat, 03/16/2019 - 3:27pm
Adapted team wins opener at state
Sat, 03/16/2019 - 12:56am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.