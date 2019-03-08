Adapted Trojans headed to State

The New Prague Trojan adapted floor hockey team defeated Wayzata/Minnetnoka 12-2 Thursday, March 7, to earn a spot in the State CI Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament March 15-16 at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

The team, which is 10-0 on the season, enters the tournament as the No. 2 seed from the south, and will face Anoka-Hennepin at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Win or lose, they play at least one more game on Saturday.

The team includes students from New Prague, Tri-City United, Le Sueur-Henderson, Belle Plaine and Jordan schools.

See more in the March 14 print edition.