Adapted team wins opener at state

The New Prague Trojan adapted floor hockey team won its opening game at the state tournament Friday, 18-2 over Anoka-Hennepin.

The Trojans led 8-0 after one period and were never threatened. Dylan Raaen had five goals and four assists for the Trojans.

New Prague will face defending state champion St. Cloud at noon Saturday at Bloomington Jefferson High School, and will play one more game later that afternoon, for either the championship or for third place. Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville and South Washington County will play in the other semifinal game.