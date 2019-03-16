Adapted team wins opener at state

Published by editor on Sat, 03/16/2019 - 12:56am

Dylan Raaen scores one of his five goals in the first period of New Prague's 18-2 win over Anoka-Hennepin at the State CI Adapted Floor Hockey Tournament Friday in Bloomington.

The New Prague Trojan adapted floor hockey team won its opening game at the state tournament Friday, 18-2 over Anoka-Hennepin.
The Trojans led 8-0 after one period and were never threatened. Dylan Raaen had five goals and four assists for the Trojans.
New Prague will face defending state champion St. Cloud at noon Saturday at Bloomington Jefferson High School, and will play one more game later that afternoon, for either the championship or for third place. Burnsville/Farmington/Lakeville and South Washington County will play in the other semifinal game.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Adapted team wins opener at state
Sat, 03/16/2019 - 12:56am
Judge orders LCHS board to appear in court
Fri, 03/15/2019 - 3:45pm
Pothole patrol
Fri, 03/15/2019 - 3:14pm
For love and history
Thu, 03/14/2019 - 3:03pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.