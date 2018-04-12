Adapted softball opens season

Published by editor on Thu, 04/12/2018 - 10:03am
Dani Jorgenson was all smiles as she went in to pinch hit during New Prague’s adapted softball season opener Monday, April 9. Jorgenson reached base on a hit, but the Trojans lost the game 16-4. (Chuck Kajer Photo)

While all the other spring sports were struggling to practice and reschedule events due to the weather, the New Prague Adapted Softball team opened its 2018 schedule Monday, April 9, indoors at the Central Education Campus gym, hosting the Southern Stars of Chanhassen/Chaska/Prior Lake/Shakopee. The Trojans lost the game 16-4.

"We faced a very good team in our opener. We felt like we did a good job for our first game," Coach Shellie Kriha said. "We had to switch the lineup at the last minute due to an illness for our shortstop, Jacob Schurman. that created some last minute stress for the players."

Kriha said Garrett Gagner filled in for Schurman and did an outstanding job in an unfamiliar position.

The Southern Stars is a solid hitting team and banged out a number of hits to propel them to an early lead.

"We had only a few errors defensively, they just hit the ball well and ran the bases very clean," Kriha said.

Defensively, Blake Perry had a nice game in center field. He caught a couple good catches for key outs. Pitcher Seth Dorner pitched a good game as well. He had three strikeouts and several plays to first base.

Offensively the team....

To see more on this story pick up the April 12, 2018 print edition of The New Prague Times or the Montgomery Messenger

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Lulabelle Mary Theresa Cavanaugh, age 79
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 3:44pm
Roman W. Kalina, 89
Fri, 04/13/2018 - 8:57am
Public Notices - The New Prague Times 4-12-18
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 3:10pm
Public Notices - Waterville Lake Region Life 4-12-18
Thu, 04/12/2018 - 3:08pm

Please Login for Premium Content