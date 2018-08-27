3 of 4 DRS teams advance

Three of four DRS baseball teams advanced to the round of 16 at the Minnesota Class C Amateur Baseball Tournament over the weekend.

Three first inning doubles by New Market gave the Muskies a 2-0 lead against Fort Ripley Sunday, Aug. 26 in the State class C Amateur Baseball Tournament. Fort Ripley scored two runs in the fifth inning, but New Market got those back in the bottom of the fifth when Nate Rost lined a single to center, driving in what proved to be the winning runs. Rost drove in three runs and also was the winning pitcher, going seven innings and striking out 10. Derek Bergstrom pitched two innings and allowed one hit - a solo homer by Fort Ripley’s Dustin Littlefield to lead off the ninth. Bergstrom got the save.

Nathan Sprouls pitched eight-plus shutout innings and Austin Bachman and Eric Wagner had two hits each as New Prague defeated Hanska 3-0 in their second round game Sunday, Aug. 26. Bachman, Dan Shetka and Aaron Kes each had RBI singles for the Orioles. Dan Feneis came on in the ninth after a leadoff single and retired all three runners he faced, with Wagner and Bachman both making diving catches in the outfield and Feneis getting a strikeout.

Matt Lane pitched seven shutout innings as Faribault defeated Mora 8-0 Sunday in New Prague. Lane allowed four this and struck out eight. Joe Grote had two hits and three RBIs for the Lakers.

St. Patrick led 4-3 late in their second round game against Red Wing, but the Aces scored twice in the bottom of the eight to defeat the Irish 5-4 Saturday, Aug. 25, in Shakopee, eliminating St. Patrick from the tournament. Josh Simon started for the Irish, but was relieved by Collin Denk in the fourth inning. Denk took the loss. Derrick Isaacson had three hits and two RBIs for the Irish, with Matt Ambroz and Jack Friedges getting two hits each.

Click below for the full Class C bracket.

Other scores from the weekend

Saturday, Aug. 25

at Shakopee

Sartell 4, Ada 0

Budkman 7, Hadley 5

Maple Lake 8, Midway 2

at New Prague

New London-Spicer 12, Chokio 3

Sleepy Eye 3, Fergus Falls 0

Raymond 6, Richmond 2

Young America 5, Jordan 1

Sunday, Aug. 26

at Shakopee

Sobieski 2, Jackson 0

Lake City 3, Milroy 1

Hutchinson 12, Lastrup 2

Plato 1, Luxemubrg 0

at New Prague

Kimball 5, Belle Plaine 2

Games Saturday, Sept. 1

at Shakopee

11 a.m. - Sobieski vs. New London-Spicer

1:30 p.m. - Lake City vs. Buckman

5 p.m. - New Market vs. Maple Lake

7:30 p.m. - Hutchinson vs. Sleepy Eye

at New Prague

11 a.m. - Red wing vs. Sartell

1:30 p.m. - Kimball vs. New Prague

5 p.m. - Young America vs. Raymond

7:30 p.m. - Plato vs. Faribault

Quarterfinals are Sunday, Sept. 2,

11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at New Prague and Shakopee

Semifinals are Sunday, Sept. 2

5 and 7:30 p.m. at Shakopee

Championship is Monday, Sept. 3,

3 p.m. at New Prague