An overturned semi truck closed both the north and southbound lanes of State Highway 13/County Road 21 on Tuesday morning.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 9 a.m. at the intersection of 320th Street and Highway 13/21, north of the Lakeside Supper Club. Montgomery Police and the New Prague Ambulance are on the scene. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Please choose alternate routes when traveling this road.

More information will be updated as it is received.