Patrick Goggins appointed as First District Judge

Patrick Goggins of New Prague has been appointed a District Court Judge in Minnesota’s First Judicial District by Governor Tim Walz.

Goggins will be replacing the Honorable Martha Simonett and will be chambered at Le Center in Le Sueur County.

“I am honored to appoint Patrick Goggins as a District Court Judge in the First Judicial District,” said Governor Walz. “He displays a deep understanding of the legal issues facing his community, particularly from his experience working in the Le Sueur County Drug Court. He will serve the people of the First Judicial District well.”

Minnesota’s First Judicial District consists of Carver, Dakota, Goodhue, Le Sueur, McLeod, Scott and Sibley Counties.

Patrick Goggins is a partner at Wornson Goggins law firm in New Prague. In addition to his law practice, he is also Defense Counsel at Le Sueur County Drug Court, and previously was an attorney at the First Judicial District Public Defender’s Office, and a law clerk in the Dakota County Attorney’s Office. Mr. Goggins is a former member of the St. Wenceslaus Grade School Board, former president of the New Prague Chamber of Commerce and the Eighth District Bar Association. He received his B.A. from St. Norbert College and his J.D. from William Mitchell College of Law.

He is following a family tradition. His father, Bob Goggins, is a retired First District judge and his sister, Colleen Goggins King, is currently a First District judge.