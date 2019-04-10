Miss Czech Slovak MN pageant is Saturday

Minnesota’s annual Miss Czech Slovak pageant will be held on Saturday, April 13 at the American Legion Club in Montgomery.

The 30th annual pageant that encourages and promotes the heritage, culture and traditions of the Czechs and Slovaks in Minnesota will be held at the American Legion Club. The evening includes a public reception, ethnic dinner, pageant and dance.

Public Reception

The evening begins with a public reception from 4 to 5 p.m. to greet the past and present Minnesota Czech Slovak royalty, Minnesota and out-of-state royalty, dignitaries and community members. Free cake and lemonade will be served.

Festivities before the pageant include an ethnic dinner of pork, dumplings, sauerkraut and kolacky served at 5 p.m. followed by an after-dinner program.

Pageant candidates

This year, two young women will compete for the state title of Miss Czech Slovak MN. One of the candidates will represent the state of Minnesota during the Miss Czech Slovak US Pageant in August in Wilber, NE.

Meghan Domonoske

Domonoske is a graduate of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown High School and South Dakota State University. She works as an agriculture research technician supervisor for Beta Seed Inc.

The daughter of David and Amy Domonoske of Waterville said she wants to be an ambassador for Miss Czech Slovak MN because, “I want to expand my knowledge of my family’s Czech heritage and my love of agriculture with others and future generations.”

Autumn Gare

Gare is a graduate of Tri-City United High School. She is a student at South Central College for child development. Her goal is to become a teacher for preschool or special needs students and to play music.

The daughter of Josh and Linda Gare is no stranger to the Miss Czech Slovak MN Pageant. She was crowned Miss Congeniality in April of 2016 and then received the additional title of Princess in June of the same year when Princess Madison Jerde stepped down.

Gare said living in a Czech community has sparked a huge interest in her heritage that she would like to share with everyone.

Her sister, Bailey Gare, was crowned queen in 2017.

The two candidates are judged on talent, ethnic folk dress, on-stage and off-stage interviews, poise and appearances.

Junior Ambassadors

New this year is the addition of the Miss Czech Slovak MN Junior Ambassador Program. The candidates are 11 to 15 years old who will attend parades, a Sokol event and do other events, including making dumplings. They are Alenka Jans of Waterville, daughter of Anne and Andy Jans; Megan and Mikayla Marek of Montgomery, daughters of Bill and Cheryl Marek; Kristin Siebsen of Montgomery, daughter of Tim and Jesse Siebsen; Grace Tumasmith of Lonsdale, daughter of Chris and MaryAnn Tumasmith; and Juliann Will of Prior Lake, daughter of Jeffrey and Constance Will.

On Saturday, they will present a special group talent.

The Board of Directors for the junior ambassador program are Audrey Dietz, Autumn Gare and Michelle Vlasak.

Special guests have been invited to the pageant. In honor of its 30-year anniversary, past Miss Czech Slovak MN Board of Directors will be recognized.

Following the pageant will be a dance featuring the Charlie Sticha Band.

“The Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant committee invites everyone to be a part of this wonderful pageant and celebration of this unique heritage,” said Jerry and Lorraine David. “Join the festivities at the American Legion Club with a dinner of excellent Czech Slovak food, see many different folk dresses (kroj), enjoy the great talent of the contestants and stay for the dance. It will be an exciting evening for Montgomery and the state of Minnesota.”

Pageant and dance tickets are available the night of the pageant at the door.

The reigning Miss Czech Slovak MN Queen is Heather Vikla, daughter of David and Kelly Vikla of Lonsdale. The First Princess is Mary Carson, daughter of John and Rosalind Carson, also of Lonsdale. The Second Princess is Michelle Vlasak, daughter of Butch and Debbie Vlasak of Montgomery.