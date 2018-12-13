An evening of giving

About 20 children and 20 area law enforcement officers gather at HillSpring Church on Wednesday, Dec. 12, after participating in the third annual Shop With a Cop at Shopko in New Prague. The Salvation Army, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, local schools and KCHK Radio assist with the program where children can buy winter clothing for themselves and presents for their family members. The group gathered at HillSpring Church afterwards to wrap presents, for food and other activities. For more see an upcoming print issue of the paper. (Patrick Fisher Photo)