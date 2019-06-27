Area communities host Independence Day celebrations

Thursday, July 4, is celebrated as the birthday of the United States, and many area communities will be celebrating Independence Day with fireworks and other festivities. In the immediate area, New Prague, Lonsdale and Veseli will hold their traditional fireworks displays, as will other communities in Scott, Le Sueur and Rice counties. Here are some of the highlights.

New Prague New Prague’s fireworks will light up the sky around 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. Sponsors are the New Prague Park Ballroom and Jeff Belzer’s with support from other local businesses, individuals and the community. The show takes place east of New Prague Middle School along Columbus Avenue N. Beginning the evening will be Linda Fahrenkamp singing the National Anthem. There will also be a live broadcast by KCHK and various concessions on hand at the middle school athletic fields.

Lonsdale Lonsdale will also have fireworks on Wednesday, July 3. The fireworks will take place after the traditional July 3 baseball game between the Lonsdale Aces and Veseli Warriors, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Trenda Memorial Field.

Veseli Veseli’s 40th annual Fourth of July Celebration is on Thursday, July 4, and there will be a lot of festivities. The Veseli Area Lions Club aid sponsoring the day’s festivities, which begin at 1 p.m. with kid’s games, food and music by DJ Barry’s Beats in the backyard of Brewster’s Bar & Grill. At 3 p.m. the annual parade will be held, with cash prizes for various themed parade entries. The Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pull follows at 5 p.m. in the Brewster’s Bar & Grill parking lot. At 7 p.m., the Veseli Warriors and Lonsdale Aces will face off at the DRS Field. Fireworks begin when the field lights are shut off at the end of the game.

North Morristown North Morristown also features a day of events on Thursday, July 4, with its 127th annual July 4 Celebration, billed as the oldest Fourth of July celebration in the state. Activities begin at 9 a.m. with a parade at 10 a.m. and a Patriotic Program at 11 a.m., following the parade. Other events include a medallion hunt, music, an RC Car demolition derby, Bingo, food stands and a gigantic fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m.

Elysian The City of Elysian will hold its annual celebration over several days beginning Tuesday, July 2, with the Miss Elysian Pageant. Wednesday’s highlight is the Fireman’s Dance, with Thursday’s activities including the Lake Francis Boat parade at 10 a..m, and the Grand Parade at 2 p.m. On Friday, July 5, there will be Bingo under the tent, a parking lot party and fireworks shot from Lake Tustin Park at 10 p.m. More activities follow on Saturday and Sunday.

Prior Lake The Prior Lake Association will host its annual boat parade on Thursday, July 4 at 1 p.m. beginning at Charlie's on Prior on Upper Prior Lake, followed by a fireworks display on Lower Prior Lake around 10 p.m., providing excellent views from almost anywhere north or west of Lakefront Park.

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community Also on Thursday, July 4, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community welcomes the public to its annual free fireworks display at 10 p.m. at the Wacipi (Pow Wow) Grounds in Shakopee. Mystic Lake will hold a free music event in its amphitheatre beginning at 5 p.m.