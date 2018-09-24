Railroad work to detour traffic in New Prague

A detour will be going into effect at the intersection of New Prague’s Main Street (Highway 19) and Union Pacific Railroad’s crossings beginning next week. While the sign says it will be Monday, Oct. 1, a press release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says the detour begins Wednesday, Oct. 3, as crews will be working to replace two railroad crossings for the Union Pacific Railroad located between Highway 21 and Third Avenue Northwest. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 21, Scott County Road 2 and Highway 13 for three to seven days. Access will remain open to all downtown businesses via Highway 19 and local streets. The work is in conjunction with the planned reconstruction of Main Street in 2020. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)