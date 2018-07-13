Fighting cancer, step by step

In the fight against cancer, hundreds of Le Sueur County residents and their families and friends are raising awareness and funds for research, step by step. The Relay for Life of Le Sueur County is an active team fundraiser where people from all over the county, take turns walking around a track at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds.

It’s a physical demonstration of how the ongoing fight against cancer is effecting people all over the world and in the county. Like in year’s past, this year’s event, which started Friday evening in Le Center, began with a survivor’s lap, after which caregivers joined survivors for another lap.

This year’s event marked the 25th anniversary for the county’s relay. Instead of honoring one cancer survivor, organizers honored 25 survivors from the county as this year’s honorary chairs. One of them was Joe Koldin who celebrated 11 years as a cancer survivor. He is pictured with (from left) Ben Eotvos, daughter Kim Washa, granddaughters Alli and Becca Washa, and daughter Jenny (Koldin) Braith.

For more, see the print edition.