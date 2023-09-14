Rural reps. Kristi Pursell, Luke Frederick to speak in New Prague

The DFL Rural Caucus is hosting a legislative meeting Thursday, Sept. 21, 5 -7 p.m., at the New Prague Public Library, 400 Main St E, New Prague. Featured speakers are Rep. Kristi Pursell (D - Northfield) and Rep. Luke Frederick (D-Mankato).

Rep. Pursell, vice chairperson of the House Agriculture and Policy Committee, will discuss 2023 state legislation on family farm agriculture and the environment and natural resources. She also serves on the elections finance and policy and environment and natural resources committees. Frederick is vice chairperson of the House Human Services Policy Committee, and also serves on the agriculture and elections committees. He will discuss key elections and voting issues.

“This is a unique opportunity for our community to come together and discuss the laws that were passed in the last legislative session and how they help our family farmers and rural communities. And, people can make their voices heard on important issues for the next legislature,” said Theresa Keaveny, chairperson, DFL Rural Caucus.

This event is part of a series of DFL Rural Caucus meetings being held throughout rural Minnesota to discuss legislative policy affecting our rural communities. For information, contact info@dflruralcaucus.org or call (507) 766-9159.

The caucus

The DFL Rural Caucus addresses DFL values in rural communities – comprehensive health care for working families, world class K-12/pre-K public education, support for beginning and family farmers, clean energy, vital main street businesses and border to border broadband. The group advances these values through voter engagement, outreach and education. Visit www.dflruralcaucus.org or call (507) 766-9159.