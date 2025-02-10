Rice County township elections just weeks away, slate of candidates set
Write-in votes will settle who takes at least two open seats on Rice County’s townships boards.
No affidavits for candidacy were filed in the 2025 race for Northfield Township treasurer, or to fill the term of the remaining year of the term for the Morristown Township clerk.
The treasurer’s seat, a two-year term, is up in all every township except Forest Township where the treasurer is appointed, rather than elected.
In addition to two open seats on the ballot, Erin Township voters will decide whether or not to appoint, rather than elect its town clerk and treasurer. While Forest is currently the only township to appoint its treasurer, four Rice County townships appoint their clerk.
One supervisor seat is up in each township. All are three-year terms
Township elections and their annual meetings are Tuesday, March 11. Polls hours and meeting times vary and are listed below.
Tuesday, Feb. 18 is the last day to pre-register to vote for the 2025 township elections. Paper applications must be received by the Elections Office at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault by 5 p.m. on Feb. 18. Voters registering online through the Minnesota Office of the Secretary of State’s secure website, bit.ly/33cMK5X, have an 11:59 p.m. deadline.
Residents can also vote absentee from Friday, Feb. 7 through Friday, March 7 at the Rice County Government Services Building. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for Monday, Feb. 17, when county offices close for Presidents Day. Voters can also cast an absentee ballot from 10 a.m.- noon Saturday, March 8 and from 8 a.m.- p.m. Monday, March 10 at the Government Services Building.
Running for office are:
Bridgewater
Treasurer: Debbie Salaba
Supervisor Seat B: Andrew Ebling
Vote from 2 p.m-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 500 Railway St, Dundas
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Cannon City
Treasurer: Brandi Sprung
Supervisor: Karl R. Francis Jr.
Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4490 Crystal Lake Trail, Faribault
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Erin
Treasurer: Elgin Trcka
Supervisor: David Ceplecha
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 12378 Independence Ave., Lonsdale
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Forest
Supervisor: Ronald Gernandt and Bob Jacobson
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 3625 Millersburg Boulevard, Faribault
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Morristown
Treasurer: Vicky Timm
Supervisor: Wayne Saemrow
Clerk: No affidavits for candidacy were filed
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 402 Division St. S, Morristown
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Northfield (Precincts 1 and 2)
Treasurer: No affidavits for candidacy were filed
Supervisor: Josh Malecha and Cole Lindenfelser
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 10901 Jacobs Ave., Northfield
Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.
Richland
Treasurer: Alan Meyer
Supervisor: James Donkers
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9985 240th St. E, Faribault
Annual meeting: 4 p.m.
Shieldsville
Treasurer: Kimberly Pesta
Supervisor: Dale Kuchinka
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7250 154th St. W, Faribault
Annual meeting: 2 p.m.
Walcott
Treasurer: Carrie Heiderscheidt
Supervisor: Paul Wunderlich and Donald Novak
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4020 240th St E., Faribault
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Warsaw
Treasurer: Ron Kuball
Supervisor: Ryan Witte
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 22955 Dalton Ave, Faribault
Annual meeting: 4 p.m.
Webster
Treasurer: Robert Michel
Supervisor: Brian L. McFadden and Daniel Rogers
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4175 Delano Ave., Webster
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Wells
Treasurer: Flavia Berg
Supervisor: Richard G. Cap
Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 18400 Roberds Lake Boulevard, Faribault
Annual meeting: 1 p.m.
Wheatland
Treasurer: Sara Chlan
Supervisor: Brian Pieper
Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9641 50th St W, Veseli
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.
Wheeling
Treasurer: Marilyn Danks
Supervisor: Duane Bailey
Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 8492 Nerstrand Boulevard, Nerstrand
Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.