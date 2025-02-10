Rice County township elections just weeks away, slate of candidates set

Write-in votes will settle who takes at least two open seats on Rice County’s townships boards.

No affidavits for candidacy were filed in the 2025 race for Northfield Township treasurer, or to fill the term of the remaining year of the term for the Morristown Township clerk.

The treasurer’s seat, a two-year term, is up in all every township except Forest Township where the treasurer is appointed, rather than elected.

In addition to two open seats on the ballot, Erin Township voters will decide whether or not to appoint, rather than elect its town clerk and treasurer. While Forest is currently the only township to appoint its treasurer, four Rice County townships appoint their clerk.

One supervisor seat is up in each township. All are three-year terms

Township elections and their annual meetings are Tuesday, March 11. Polls hours and meeting times vary and are listed below.

Tuesday, Feb. 18 is the last day to pre-register to vote for the 2025 township elections. Paper applications must be received by the Elections Office at the Rice County Government Services Building, 320 Third St. NW, Faribault by 5 p.m. on Feb. 18. Voters registering online through the Minnesota Office of the Secretary of State’s secure website, bit.ly/33cMK5X, have an 11:59 p.m. deadline.

Residents can also vote absentee from Friday, Feb. 7 through Friday, March 7 at the Rice County Government Services Building. The office is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for Monday, Feb. 17, when county offices close for Presidents Day. Voters can also cast an absentee ballot from 10 a.m.- noon Saturday, March 8 and from 8 a.m.- p.m. Monday, March 10 at the Government Services Building.

Running for office are:

Bridgewater

Treasurer: Debbie Salaba

Supervisor Seat B: Andrew Ebling

Vote from 2 p.m-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 500 Railway St, Dundas

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Cannon City

Treasurer: Brandi Sprung

Supervisor: Karl R. Francis Jr.

Vote from 4-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4490 Crystal Lake Trail, Faribault

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Erin

Treasurer: Elgin Trcka

Supervisor: David Ceplecha

Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 12378 Independence Ave., Lonsdale

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Forest

Supervisor: Ronald Gernandt and Bob Jacobson

Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 3625 Millersburg Boulevard, Faribault

Annual meeting: 1 p.m.

Morristown

Treasurer: Vicky Timm

Supervisor: Wayne Saemrow

Clerk: No affidavits for candidacy were filed

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 402 Division St. S, Morristown

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Northfield (Precincts 1 and 2)

Treasurer: No affidavits for candidacy were filed

Supervisor: Josh Malecha and Cole Lindenfelser

Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 10901 Jacobs Ave., Northfield

Annual meeting: 8:10 p.m.

Richland

Treasurer: Alan Meyer

Supervisor: James Donkers

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9985 240th St. E, Faribault

Annual meeting: 4 p.m.

Shieldsville

Treasurer: Kimberly Pesta

Supervisor: Dale Kuchinka

Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 7250 154th St. W, Faribault

Annual meeting: 2 p.m.

Walcott

Treasurer: Carrie Heiderscheidt

Supervisor: Paul Wunderlich and Donald Novak

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4020 240th St E., Faribault

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Warsaw

Treasurer: Ron Kuball

Supervisor: Ryan Witte

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 22955 Dalton Ave, Faribault

Annual meeting: 4 p.m.

Webster

Treasurer: Robert Michel

Supervisor: Brian L. McFadden and Daniel Rogers

Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 4175 Delano Ave., Webster

Annual meeting: 1 p.m.

Wells

Treasurer: Flavia Berg

Supervisor: Richard G. Cap

Vote from 2-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 18400 Roberds Lake Boulevard, Faribault

Annual meeting: 1 p.m.

Wheatland

Treasurer: Sara Chlan

Supervisor: Brian Pieper

Vote from 3-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 9641 50th St W, Veseli

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.

Wheeling

Treasurer: Marilyn Danks

Supervisor: Duane Bailey

Vote from 5-8 p.m. at Town Hall, 8492 Nerstrand Boulevard, Nerstrand

Annual meeting: 8:15 p.m.