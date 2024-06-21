No-wake zones declared on a dozen Le Sueur County lakes

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office has issued no-wake restrictions for all lakes south of state Highway 99 to include lakes Washington, Gorman, Sakatah, Tetonka, West Jefferson, Emily, Middle Jefferson, East Jefferson, German, Francis, Rays and Volney.

The restriction has been issued because of the abnormally high-water levels, which has created shoreline erosion concerns, submerged docks and excess debris in the lakes creating potential hazards.

“No wake” is defined as operation of a watercraft at the slowest speed possible to maintain steerage, but in no case greater than 5 mph. The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office will continually monitor lake levels and will issue notice as soon as the restriction is lifted.