Minnesota Secretary of State stops by

New Prague City Administrator Josh Tetzlaff, left, and Mayor Duane Jirik visit with Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon on Tuesday, May 24, during the Congressional District 1 Special Primary. New Prague was among six polling locations Secretary of State Simon visited to highlight the work of election judges during the special primary election.

Half of New Prague is in Le Sueur County, which is in Congressional District 1, that was represented by Representative Jim Hagedorn (R), who died on February 18, 2022. The special primary election on May 24 began at 7 a.m. and lasted until 8 p.m. and was to trim the 20 candidates down to four.

For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times, Montgomery Messenger and LifeEnterprise. (Patrick Fisher Photo)