Le Sueur County Board OKs disaster declaration

Le Sueur County commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday, June 25, declaring the county in a state of emergency for conditions resulting from the flooding events beginning on June 17.

This declaration follows a previous three-day state of emergency declaration signed and submitted June 20, and the Le Sueur County sheriff’s request for assistance from the Minnesota National Guard on June 22 with assistance being received starting on June 24. The county state of emergency declaration has been submitted to the State of Minnesota to initiate the formal process in requesting a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) disaster declaration that opens potential eligibility for federal disaster assistance.

“Le Sueur County Department of Emergency Management continues to work in close coordination with the City of Waterville, Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office, and other partners to meet the immediate needs of those impacted by the flooding,” said Tammy Stewig, Le Sueur County director of Emergency Management. “We are also taking the critical steps needed to transition to recovery and clean-up at the appropriate time.”

“On behalf of the entire board, our hearts go out to those whose lives, homes, and businesses have been impacted by this historic flood,” said Steve Rohlfing, Le Sueur County Board chairman. “We also extend our deep gratitude to over a thousand volunteers; the county highway department, emergency management team and sheriff’s office; the city of Waterville; our other city, county, state and federal partners and first responders that have dedicated significant time and resources to support those impacted by the flood waters.”

“The county has been significantly impacted by the flood, but we still do not know the full extent of damage,” continued Rohlfing. “As flood waters recede, our dedicated team will continue to focus on providing assessment and recovery resources to those impacted throughout the county.”

“We know that the continued response and recovery will be a long process and ask for continued patience,” said Commissioner David Preisler who represents the hardest impacted areas. “We are committed to supporting the immediate needs of those impacted. At the same time, we are determined to examine long-term solutions for flood mitigation, which will require state and federal resources.”