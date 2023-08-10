Kilkenny woman's house damaged in fire

A Kilkenny woman’s house was damaged but nobody injured when fire broke out inside the front porch Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 9.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Constance Weber noted the air-conditioner window unit inside her front porch at her house on Laurel Avenue in Kilkenny had overheated and was ablaze. Weber discovered the fire after she heard crackling coming from the air-conditioning unit. The fire had spread from the front porch and was spreading other rooms inside of the house, according to the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff deputies and firefighters responded to the call for help and extinguished the fire and vented off the smoke. The interior area in front of the house received fire and smoke damage, according to a press release from the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office. A damage estimate has not been determined at this time. There were no injuries associated with the incident.