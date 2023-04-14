Floodwaters close highway

Published by editor on Fri, 04/14/2023 - 1:45pm

Yesterday, Thursday, March 13, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 93 from Henderson to Highway 169 due to flooding.

Traffic is detoured to Highway 19 until the water recedes.

The roadway will reopen when water has receded, and crews are able to make any necessary repairs.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Bruce A. Barta, 71
Tue, 04/18/2023 - 11:52am
Dennis Vlasak, 74
Tue, 04/18/2023 - 9:11am
Mary Young, 81
Mon, 04/17/2023 - 11:25am
JoAnn M. Doyle, 88
Sat, 04/15/2023 - 9:18pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.