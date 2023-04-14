Floodwaters close highway

Yesterday, Thursday, March 13, the Minnesota Department of Transportation has closed Highway 93 from Henderson to Highway 169 due to flooding.

Traffic is detoured to Highway 19 until the water recedes.

The roadway will reopen when water has receded, and crews are able to make any necessary repairs.

When a road is closed it is illegal to travel in that area. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply.